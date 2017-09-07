Smoke Postpones Steamboat Springs Softball, Bike Events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires has postponed softball tournament games and a youth mountain bike race in Steamboat Springs.
However, Steamboat Today reports that a 100-mile ultramarathon and a mountain bike race that is part of the Rocky Mountain Enduro Series are still scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday.
Steamboat Springs is downwind from two wildfires burning in northwestern Colorado but smoke and haze from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest is also hanging over the state.
The Deep Creek Fire was reported Monday and has spread to about 2,200 acres. To the north, the 1,400 Big Red Fire has been burning toward the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)