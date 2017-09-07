Prince George Attends First Day Of School

LONDON (CBS4) – The future King of England attended his first day of school Thursday.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, took 4-year-old Prince George to class, walking hand-in-hand, at Thomas’s Battersea.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was unable to join them due to severe morning sickness with her third pregnancy.

The prince, who is believed to be the youngest in his class, according to CBS News, spent his first day getting to know his teachers and classmates.

Prince William attended his first day at Wetherby School in London in 1987, dropped off by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

