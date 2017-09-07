Prison Sentence Ordered For Man Who Blew Up Postal Service Mailbox

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who admitted to blowing up a Postal Service mailbox in Arvada will spend more than two years in federal prison.
John Bowman, 45, said he blew up the mailbox, located in a parking lot on the 9500 block of Ralston Road, in an attempt to impress his girlfriend. The explosion in April 2016 was caused by a pipe bomb that was filled with gunpowder.
A federal judge this week sentenced Bowman to two-and-a-half years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
No one was hurt when the bomb went off.