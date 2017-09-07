Latest Forecast: Warmer Today Under Smoky/Hazy Skies

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our recent warming trend continues on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Moisture remains limited and therefore there is no chance for rain except over the southern mountains (south of Highway 50) where a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

And normally with such little moisture we would be talking about clear skies along the Front Range. But unfortunately more smoke from wildfires burning from California to Montana will be transported into Colorado on Thursday causing smoke and haze throughout the day. There is also a 2,000 acre wildfire burning in Routt County that will contribute even more smoke.

On Friday we’ll see the chance for showers spread north through the central and northern mountains including Summit County and the Rocky Mountain NP area. After 3 p.m. a few of these showers could spread east onto the urban corridor creating a 20-30% chance for rain in the metro area through Friday evening.

The weekend will bring partly sunny skies and a very small chance for thundershowers. The bigger story will be the heat. Higher near 90° on Saturday followed by upper 80s on Sunday. That’s about 10 degrees above normal for the second weekend in September.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.