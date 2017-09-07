Sheriff Vows Fugitive ID Checks At Irma Shelters

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS4) – A local sheriff says he will search Hurricane Irma shelters for fugitives.
Sheriff Sheriff Grady Judd posted to Twitter saying that “if you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”
Judd also said sex offenders and predators will not be allowed into the shelters.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Horstman told CBS News that they’re hoping people with warrants will turn themselves in to deal with their legal issues.
RELATED: LOOK: Amazing Radar Images Show Final Flight Escape Puerto Rico Before Irma Hits