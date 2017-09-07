Hurricane Irma Crashes Into Donald Trump’s Caribbean Estate

ST. MARTIN (CBS4) – Hurricane Irma hit President Donald Trump’s Caribbean estate.
The storm crashed into the island of St. Martin, where Trump owns a waterfront estate, according to The Washington Post.
As Hurricane Irma made landfall, it destroyed buildings, overturned cars, and has so far killed 10 people.
The extent of damage to the president’s 11-bedroom property on Plum Bay is not currently known, but French officials said the area suffered widespread destruction.
“It’s an enormous catastrophe. Ninety-five percent of the island is destroyed,” Daniel Gibbs, the president of the territorial council, said in a radio interview, according to AFP. “I’m in shock. It’s frightening.”
Photos on social media show some of the devastation in the area.
The president’s property covers approximately five acres, with a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Prior to the storm, it was on the market for $16.9 million, which was a reduced price from the initial asking of $28 million.
Hurricane Irma is now heading toward Cuba and Florida, where people are already evacuating ahead of the storm.
