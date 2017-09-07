Hurricane Irma Crashes Into Donald Trump’s Caribbean Estate

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hurricane Irma, St. Martin

ST. MARTIN (CBS4) – Hurricane Irma hit President Donald Trump’s Caribbean estate.

The storm crashed into the island of St. Martin, where Trump owns a waterfront estate, according to The Washington Post.

gettyimages 839939940 Hurricane Irma Crashes Into Donald Trumps Caribbean Estate

US President Donald Trump (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

As Hurricane Irma made landfall, it destroyed buildings, overturned cars, and has so far killed 10 people.

The extent of damage to the president’s 11-bedroom property on Plum Bay is not currently known, but French officials said the area suffered widespread destruction.

gettyimages 843750216 Hurricane Irma Crashes Into Donald Trumps Caribbean Estate

People walk through damage on September 7, 2017, in a sand-covered street of Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. (credit: LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

“It’s an enormous catastrophe. Ninety-five percent of the island is destroyed,”  Daniel Gibbs, the president of the territorial council, said in a radio interview, according to AFP. “I’m in shock. It’s frightening.”

RELATED: LOOK: Amazing Radar Images Show Final Flight Escape Puerto Rico Before Irma Hits

Photos on social media show some of the devastation in the area.

The president’s property covers approximately five acres, with a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Prior to the storm, it was on the market for $16.9 million, which was a reduced price from the initial asking of $28 million.

Hurricane Irma is now heading toward Cuba and Florida, where people are already evacuating ahead of the storm.

RELATED: Monstrous Hurricane Irma Picked Up On Earthquake Detectors

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch