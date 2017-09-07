2018 Governor’s Race: Donna Lynne Is In

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne will run for governor next year. She made it official in a news conference Thursday morning.

Last month, the Democrat told CBS4 she was considering a run for the top job at the state capitol, saying hundreds of people suggested she should run. Since then, she filed the paperwork to raise money for a campaign.

When asked last month what she might focus on, she told CBS4 the following:

“I think the first and foremost is going to be health care. Everybody’s concerned about it whether you’re covered by the Affordable Care Act or not. Health care is expensive. It’s not always accessible. I say health care would be number one.”

Lynne went on to say education and infrastructure are some of her priorities.

Rep. Jared Polis, former State Sen. Mike Johnston and former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy are among those currently competing for the Democratic nomination for governor. Six Republicans have also announced their candidacies.