Best Cities For Women Announced

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Wall Street Journal named Boulder as the fourth best city for women.
The newspaper used education, health and income as measurements for the study.
It says a typical woman in Boulder earns nearly $50,000 a year, which is about $10,000 more than the national median wage for women.
However, the report states the gender wage gap in Boulder is larger that the national average because men are paid more in Boulder.
It also found 60 percent of the female population has a bachelor’s degree.
The top three cities for women named in the report are: Ithaca, New York, San Francisco, California and Iowa City, Iowa.