42 People From 19 Countries Become U.S. Citizens In Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people are United States citizens after taking the Oath of Allegiance at a very special place.
On Wednesday, 42 people from 19 countries completed their path in Yellowstone National Park’s Arch Park.
According to a Facebook post by the park, people cheered as names were called during the presentation of certificates.
Arch Park is near the Roosevelt Arch at the national park’s north entrance. The arch was constructed in 1903, with the President Theodore Roosevelt laying its cornerstone.