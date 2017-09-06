First West Nile Virus Death Recorded For 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The West Nile Virus has claimed the life of one person living in Fort Collins.

This case is now the first West Nile Virus-related death this year in Colorado.

The virus is spread to humans through mosquitoes.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says August and September are the biggest months for human West Nile virus cases in Colorado.

Health officials say the victim had the most serious form of the disease.

The victim’s name, age or exact location of where they contracted the disease have not been released.

Four people in Larimer County have contracted the disease, according to health officials.

Half of those cases have been categorized as the most serious, neuroinvasive type, according to a report from the Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald.

Vector Disease Control International have sprayed for mosquitoes in Loveland throughout the summer, the report states.

