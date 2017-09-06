Victim’s Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit-And-Run Case

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are still looking for the suspects in a fatal hit and run near Coors Field.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 25 year-old Steve Glade was killed by a black Range Rover that left the scene. Glade’s family is asking to public to help find three persons of interest who are pictured in surveillance photos released by investigators.

“The world is missing a really good man, but I do feel that if anyone is out there with knowledge of who these people might be, do the right thing and call Denver police,” said Steve’s older brother Jim.

Glade was a recent Colorado State University graduate and a chemist working on testing to ensure the safety of legal marijuana for consumers. His brother described Steve as the glue to his family and friends.

“The stuff he was doing was really impressive,” said Jim. “I’m super proud of him, he was a really smart man.”

The black Range Rover was last seen driving south on Interstate 25. It has heavy front end damage and Colorado license plate #VXQ-677.

If you have seen the vehicle or any of the suspects, call police.

