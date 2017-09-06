Victim’s Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit-And-Run Case

Filed Under: Colorado State University, Denver Police, Hit & Run, Steve Glade

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are still looking for the suspects in a fatal hit and run near Coors Field.

steve glade 21 Victims Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit And Run Case

Steve Glade (credit: CBS)

At approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 25 year-old Steve Glade was killed by a black Range Rover that left the scene. Glade’s family is asking to public to help find three persons of interest who are pictured in surveillance photos released by investigators.

hit and run suspects Victims Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit And Run Case

(credit: Denver Police)

“The world is missing a really good man, but I do feel that if anyone is out there with knowledge of who these people might be, do the right thing and call Denver police,” said Steve’s older brother Jim.

jim glade 2 Victims Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit And Run Case

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Jim Glade. (credit: CBS)

Glade was a recent Colorado State University graduate and a chemist working on testing to ensure the safety of legal marijuana for consumers. His brother described Steve as the glue to his family and friends.

steve glade 1 Victims Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit And Run Case

(credit: CBS)

“The stuff he was doing was really impressive,” said Jim. “I’m super proud of him, he was a really smart man.”

steve glade 3 Victims Brother Issues Plea In Unsolved Hit And Run Case

(credit: CBS)

The black Range Rover was last seen driving south on Interstate 25. It has heavy front end damage and Colorado license plate #VXQ-677.

If you have seen the vehicle or any of the suspects, call police.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch