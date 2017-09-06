Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A church in Thornton is teaming up with a Colorado business to help those in the aftermath of Harvey.
Thorncreek Church and American Furniture Warehouse are collecting donations of supplies and furniture to drive to Texas.
Harvey devastated the region, causing $180 billion in damage. More than 1 million people have been displaced from the storm.
The furniture company donated the empty trucks for the donation collection.
People are dropping off everything from furniture to toiletries, to food and water and money. The church is collecting the items to help those who have lost everything.
“A lot of these families in Houston, they don’t have insurance for furniture. Some of them don’t have much insurance at all, so having a sofa or a bed, or a dresser or a kitchen table would be a great blessing for them,” said Thorncreek Church Pastor Ruben Villarreal.
The donations will be collected over the next several days at Thorncreek Church’s future location at 14031 Washington Street in Thornton from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 17.