Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

Filed Under: American Furniture Warehouse, Harvey, Thorncreek Church, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A church in Thornton is teaming up with a Colorado business to help those in the aftermath of Harvey.

Thorncreek Church and American Furniture Warehouse are collecting donations of supplies and furniture to drive to Texas.

houston church donations 12vo frame 904 Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

(credit: CBS)

Harvey devastated the region, causing $180 billion in damage. More than 1 million people have been displaced from the storm.

houston church donations 12vo frame 334 Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

(credit: CBS)

The furniture company donated the empty trucks for the donation collection.

houston church donations 12vo frame 180 Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

(credit: CBS)

People are dropping off everything from furniture to toiletries, to food and water and money. The church is collecting the items to help those who have lost everything.

houston church donations 12vo frame 0 Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

(credit: CBS)

“A lot of these families in Houston, they don’t have insurance for furniture. Some of them don’t have much insurance at all, so having a sofa or a bed, or a dresser or a kitchen table would be a great blessing for them,” said Thorncreek Church Pastor Ruben Villarreal.

gettyimages 840248942 Colorado Church, Furniture Company Collect Donations For Harvey Victims

Homes are seen inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The donations will be collected over the next several days at Thorncreek Church’s future location at 14031 Washington Street in Thornton from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch