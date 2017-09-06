Watch: Woman Slips Cuffs, Steals Police Car, Goes On 100 MPH Chase

LUFKIN, Texas (CBS4) – Video shows a woman escaping her handcuffs, stealing a police care, and taking officers on a 100 mph chase in East Texas before crashing.

Toscha Sponsler, 33, was detained on Saturday for shoplifting and was in the back of the squad car.

The Lufkin Police Department released footage from cameras in the car and the officers’ body cams.

Police said they could see Sponsler reaching for a shotgun throughout the chase. Thankfully it was mechanically locked.

Numerous agencies were involved in the chase, which went for about 20 miles, according to CBS News, before a state trooper got her to spin out, crashing into a tree. Officers then broke the driver’s side window to take her into custody.

She is in jail on multiple charges.

