Teenager Rams Police Car Twice During Chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs say a 15 year old boy lead them on a chase in a stolen car.

The teenager was found taking a nap in the car at the Crosslands Hotel off of Highway 24 on Wednesday morning. The car was reported stolen more than a week ago.

“When we wake the male up and try to contact him, he takes the car and takes off,” said Sgt. Robert Wilson with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Juvenile struck CSPD cruiser twice while trying to leave in stolen vehicle. Attempted to flee on foot. PB #24685 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 6, 2017

Police say the teenager hit another car parked outside an apartment complex.

An officer was able to corner him for a moment, but the driver rammed the officer’s car twice.

That’s when officers had the teenager surrounded.

“We ordered the suspect out of the car at gun point. At that time he jumps out of the passenger side, takes off running,” said Sgt. Wilson.

Police later caught up to the teenager. It’s not clear what charges he will face.