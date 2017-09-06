Kroenke Family Donates $1 Million to Red Cross For Harvey Relief

Filed Under: American Red Cross, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Hurricane Harvey, Kroenke, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4)– The Kroenke family is helping those hurting in the aftermath of Harvey by donating $1 million to the Red Cross.

The Kroenke family owns and operates the Pepsi Center, the Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth and the Colorado Rapids.

gettyimages 4799739781 Kroenke Family Donates $1 Million to Red Cross For Harvey Relief

Stan Kroenke, owner of Kroenke Sports Enterprises (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Our family’s thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Ann Walton Kroenke in a statement.

gettyimages 840239148 Kroenke Family Donates $1 Million to Red Cross For Harvey Relief

People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“The Red Cross is working around the clock in very challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross, in a statement. “We couldn’t do it without the generosity of our amazing donors – such as Stan, Ann, Whitney and Josh Kroenke. With their commitment, the Red Cross can be there to deliver shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We’re extremely grateful for their meaningful support of our humanitarian mission.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch