Kroenke Family Donates $1 Million to Red Cross For Harvey Relief

DENVER (CBS4)– The Kroenke family is helping those hurting in the aftermath of Harvey by donating $1 million to the Red Cross.

The Kroenke family owns and operates the Pepsi Center, the Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth and the Colorado Rapids.

“Our family’s thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Ann Walton Kroenke in a statement.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock in very challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross, in a statement. “We couldn’t do it without the generosity of our amazing donors – such as Stan, Ann, Whitney and Josh Kroenke. With their commitment, the Red Cross can be there to deliver shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We’re extremely grateful for their meaningful support of our humanitarian mission.”