Denver Firefighters, Type 1 Team Head Into Irma

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters from Denver are on their way to help with the damage that Hurricane Irma is expected to cause in Florida.

This is the second time in a week that first responders from Colorado are leaving the state to help those in need.

One team is in Texas with the aftermath of Harvey. That team will be redeployed to Florida instead of returning home.

A Type One FEMA ready team from the Denver Fire Department left for Florida on Wednesday morning.

Irma is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history.

About 45 members of Colorado Task Force One are on their way, including seven firefighters. Their status as a Type One group means they have the resources to deal with any situation before they know what they’re facing.

The team includes engineers, dog handlers and water rescuers.

The first responders in Texas left last week from Colorado to help with Harvey’s aftermath. That group is made up of firefighters from the Denver metro area, several of which are trained for water rescues.

