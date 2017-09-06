Frederick Mayor, Board Will Keep Seats After Recall Election

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– After a special election in Frederick, the entire town board and the mayor will keep their seats after a recall vote.
Frederick, about 30 miles north of the Denver metro area, prides itself on a small town atmosphere. Now, the town with a population of about 12,000 is split over growth opportunities.
At issue- the plot of land across the street from the high school’s softball fields.
The town board approved a Sonic drive-thru but that angered some residents.
The judges processed 1,984 ballots, considered the most ever cast in the history of Frederick and all standing board members and Mayor Tony Carey will keep their seats.
The election results will not be official until Sept. 14. The unofficial results were released on Wednesday morning.