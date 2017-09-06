Frederick Mayor, Board Will Keep Seats After Recall Election

Filed Under: Development, Frederick, Rusty O'Neal, Sonic, Tony Carey, Tracie Crites, Weld County

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– After a special election in Frederick, the entire town board and the mayor will keep their seats after a recall vote.

Frederick, about 30 miles north of the Denver metro area, prides itself on a small town atmosphere. Now, the town with a population of about 12,000 is split over growth opportunities.

frederick recall 10pkg frame 371 Frederick Mayor, Board Will Keep Seats After Recall Election

(credit: Town of Frederick)

At issue- the plot of land across the street from the high school’s softball fields.

The town board approved a Sonic drive-thru but that angered some residents.

frederick recall map frame 851 Frederick Mayor, Board Will Keep Seats After Recall Election

(credit: CBS)

The judges processed 1,984 ballots, considered the most ever cast in the history of Frederick and all standing board members and Mayor Tony Carey will keep their seats.

The election results will not be official until Sept. 14. The unofficial results were released on Wednesday morning.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch