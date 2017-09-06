More Help Arrives For Northwestern Colorado Fire

HAYDEN, Colo. (AP) — More firefighters and equipment have been brought in to help fight a new wildfire burning in northwestern Colorado.
The Deep Creek Fire near Hayden was reported Monday and winds have helped spread it to over 2,000 acres as of Wednesday.
Steamboat Today reports that dozers and aircraft, including an air tanker, were brought in Tuesday to fight the fire, which is burning in prime elk habitat. The fire, which is believed to have been started by lightning, sent ash raining down on Steamboat 13 miles away.
A second nearby blaze, the Big Red Fire, has burned about 1,400 acres near the Wyoming border.
It started Aug. 19 but has spread in the past few days in hot, dry weather.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)