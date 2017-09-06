Colorado Senators Working Together On DACA

DENVER (CBS4)– After Pres. Donald Trump’s decision to get rid of DACA, and then putting it back in the hands of Congress, Colorado’s U.S. Senators are working together on a plan.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, are on the same side of the issue when it comes to legislation. They both favor allowing those in DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, to say in the United States.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that former President Barack Obama started in 2012. Those already enrolled in DACA remain covered until their permits expire. If their permits expire before March, 5, 2018, they are eligible to renew them for another two years as long as they apply by Oct. 5. But the program isn’t accepting new applications.

The senators released a joint statement supporting the passage of a new Dream Act that would protect children brought to this country illegally through no fault of their own.

Gardner says he is joining the effort “to provide certainty to the thousands of law abiding Coloradan Dreamers and demonstrate bipartisan leadership.”

Bennet condemned the DACA repeal on the Senate floor, “We don’t use families as a bargaining chip for legislation. That’s not who we are.”

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican, is also supporting DACA. He is trying to force a vote extending protections on the undocumented immigrants for three years instead of six months.

Coffman will need signatures from a majority in the House.