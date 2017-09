Week 1 Tale Of The Tape: Chargers At Broncos Look for Philip Rivers to get off to a sharp start this year. But in Week 1 he faces Denver's stellar defense.

Gordon Will Be Test For Broncos New Run DefenseThe start of the season is right around the corner and to end week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel to the mile high city to play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football starting at 8 p.m. MDT.