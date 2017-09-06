Unauthorized Grill Blamed For Apartment Fire

Filed Under: American Red Cross, Apartment Fire, Castle Rock, Douglas County

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators say careless use of an unauthorized grill caused the fire at a Castle Rock apartment complex.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Monday night at the Pines at Castle Rock Apartments, located on Castlegate Drive between Interstate 25 and Highway 85.

apartment fire in castle rock 1 Unauthorized Grill Blamed For Apartment Fire

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Fire officials say it started on a second-floor balcony and quickly spread to the third floor and attic.

fire Unauthorized Grill Blamed For Apartment Fire

(credit: CBS)

Crews from four different fire departments responded to the two alarm fire. South Metro Fire Rescue officials say no one suffered serious injuries but one person was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued several pets.

apartment fire in castle rock 2 Unauthorized Grill Blamed For Apartment Fire

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch