Unauthorized Grill Blamed For Apartment Fire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators say careless use of an unauthorized grill caused the fire at a Castle Rock apartment complex.
The fire started around 6 p.m. Monday night at the Pines at Castle Rock Apartments, located on Castlegate Drive between Interstate 25 and Highway 85.
Fire officials say it started on a second-floor balcony and quickly spread to the third floor and attic.
Crews from four different fire departments responded to the two alarm fire. South Metro Fire Rescue officials say no one suffered serious injuries but one person was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued several pets.