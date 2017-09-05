Wildfire Grows In Western Routt County, Warning Sent Out To Residents

HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in western Routt County has 30 homes on standby to evacuate.
The Deep Creek Fire, which was originally being called the Steer Park Fire by some, is located north of Hayden. It spread late Monday afternoon and has burned approximately 400 acres.
Authorities say the fire could have started from a lightning strike more than a week ago.
