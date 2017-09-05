Police ‘Terrified’ After Finding Red Balloons Tied To Sewer Grates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Penn. (CBS4) – Police in Pennsylvania says they’re “completely terrified” after someone placed red balloons on grates.
It’s a half joking remark in reference to the upcoming movie “It,” based on a Stephen King novel of the same name.
In a Facebook post by the Lititz Borough Police Department, they say they “give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again.”
If you’ve not reason enough to be scared after seeing the red balloon, as the department suggests, search for the “It” movie and watch the trailer.
“It” opens in theaters on Friday.