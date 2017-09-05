Peter Dinklage Was In A Punk Band Before ‘Game of Thrones’

LOS ANGELES (Radio.com) – Peter Dinklage is famous for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but his musical background may surprise you.

Actor Peter Dinklage (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Dinklage was part of a punk rock band called Whizzy in the mid-90s. “I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage,” Dinklage told Playboy in a recent interview. “Blood was going everywhere. I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with show.”

gettyimages 519907647 Peter Dinklage Was In A Punk Band Before ‘Game of Thrones’

Peter Dinklage performs singing with Whizzy at Columbia University, New York, New York, October 1, 1994. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

Sounds like a performance a Lannister could get behind.

The photo above comes from a Whizzy gig at Under Acme in New York City in 1994.

