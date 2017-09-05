Is A New Michael Jackson Album Coming Soon?

LOS ANGELES (Radio.com) – Is another posthumous release from Michael Jackson coming this month?

It’s been eight years since the King of Pop died, but Michael Jackson left behind untold demos, unfinished recordings and more. Jackson’s estate has already released two albums of previously unavailable material: 2010’s Michael and 2014’s Xscape.

Jackson’s Twitter account shared a video for a project called Scream with a release date of September 29. Fans will recall the hitmaker’s 1995 single “Scream” which featured his sister Janet and spawned the world’s most expensive music video. It’s not clear whether the new Scream project is related to the 1995 track.

Stereogum discovered that Twitter users in Germany had shared images of Scream posters, which clearly describe the project as an “album.” Devoted Michael Jackson fans may have another deep dive into the archive coming their way in a few weeks. For now, it’s a bit of a mystery.

Examine the evidence here:

#michaeljackson #kingofpop #mjscream #scream

A post shared by Michael Barnes (@otw1980) on

