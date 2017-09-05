New Shelter Gives Homeless Pets More Space

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Dogs and cats, along with other animals, have a new place to call home in Loveland while they wait to be adopted.
There was a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the new Larimer Humane Society on Tuesday. The shelter’s old building in Fort Collins was overcrowded and deteriorating.
The state-of-the-art shelter in Loveland is three times the size of both of its other facilities combined.
“Larimer County alone has increased 330 percent in population since the original shelter was built in the 70s, so it’s definitely a needed thing,” said Larimer Humane Society Ben Barnhart.
Besides having more space, the new shelter also has a dog part that’s open to the public.