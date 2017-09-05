Inmate Dies After She Is Found With Power Cord Around Neck

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has died after she was found unresponsive with a television power cord around her neck.
Authorities said Tuesday that 54-year-old Suzanne Burgaz was found in a day room at the jail on Thursday. The sheriff’s department says Burgaz was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced brain-dead on Saturday and life support was removed.
The department says deputies and jail medical staff attempted to resuscitate her while an ambulance was summoned.
Authorities say Burgaz was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of false identification and failure to appear in court.
An investigation into her death is underway.
