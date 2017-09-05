Home Invasion Leads To Police Chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say two people armed with handguns broke into a home in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

The suspects reportedly threatened to shoot a couple living in the home on Fenton Road. The intruders also reportedly tried to force the man to go outside.

One of the victims was able to get away and call police. That’s when the suspects took off.

Investigators say officers ended up passing by the suspect’s gold SUV. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused.

A chase began and winded through neighborhoods at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour. Police stopped the chase near Oro Blanco Drive and North Carefree Circle saying it was too dangerous for the public to continue.

Police say the suspects abandoned the SUV and ran away. Police have not caught them.

Descriptions of the suspects have not been released.

 

