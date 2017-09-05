Police Need Help Solving Deadly Hit & Run Investigation

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have released new surveillance images of people wanted for questioning as well as the suspect vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police released pictures of the people wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal crash. The vehicle collided with a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 26 at 20th Street and Blake Street. That pedestrian was later identified as Steve Glade.

Surveillance footage shows two men and one woman standing near a security guard.

Police say the vehicle is described as a black Range Rover with Colorado license plate VXQ-677. Investigators say the vehicle will have heavy front-end damage and was last seen driving southbound on Interstate 25.

Glade’s family released this statement to CBS4: “Steve was a great friend, co-worker, boyfriend, brother and son. The love he gave others during his life is being returned to our family during this difficult time from those in our community whose lives he touched. Steve would have contributed much more to his community and this world. The person who hit him made sure that we will never know. We are eternally grateful for all the love and support we’ve gotten and we ask anyone who may have any information about Steve’s death to please contact the Denver Police.”

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.