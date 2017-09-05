Lawyer: Video Shows Excessive Force By Police

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Aurora Police Department saying several of their officers used excessive force against her.

The incident happened Dec. 22, 2015 at an UCHealth emergency room located at 15300 E. Mississippi Avenue in Aurora.

Attorney Adam Frank says his client, AyZhana Williams, had just taken her boyfriend to the hospital after he was shot. He says when police showed up she let them search her car but questioned them when they asked for her keys.

“At the end of the day, the keys are keys. They had nothing to do with the case but the officer makes an illegal demand for the keys. You can see he puts his finger in her face and is demanding the keys,” Frank told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The incident was caught on one of the hospital’s surveillance cameras. After questioning the sergeant, the video then shows the plaintiff drop the keys to the ground in front of him. Her lawyer says the video shows the sergeant put his forearm across her throat and then start choking her. He then says several more officers help tackle her to the ground.

“If that wasn’t bad enough the first officer, the one who started it all, who made an illegal demand for the keys, stands up, walks over to Ms. William’s head and stomps on her head. It puts my jaw on the floor. I still can’t believe it happened.”

The Aurora Police Department says they just learned about the allegation.

In a statement they said, “The plaintiff did not file a complaint with the APD through the Department’s complaint system… We are taking this allegation seriously. At this time, Chief Metz has directed that the incident be investigated immediately by the Internal Affairs Bureau.”

