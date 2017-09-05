Denver Students Protest As Trump Announces Plans To Dismantle DACA

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of students marched across Denver Tuesday in protest of the dismantling of a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

So-called “dreamers” were brought to the United States before they turned 16, and President Barack Obama had used an executive order to put the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in place.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday morning announced the Trump administration’s move to end the program. Sessions called DACA an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.

Students from several different Denver high schools walked out of class to join the demonstration in downtown Denver at the Auraria Campus on the Tivoli Quad.

There will be a six month delay before the program is dismantled, as the administration says it wants Congress to find a legislative solution for those affected.

People who have work permits through DACA will be able to stay until those permits expire. If those permits expire before the March 5 deadline that’s been set, they can apply for two year extensions if they do so in the next month.