DIA Considers Letting Bison Roam Next To Peña Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport might soon give bison a home to roam.
The animals currently live at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
The plan would allow the bison herd to roam along 200 acres of airport land right along Peña Boulevard.
The wildlife refuge is working to expand its bison population, which is why it could use the extra space.
The Denver Post reports part of the holdup of the plan is how to create the proper barriers that to protect both the people and the bison.