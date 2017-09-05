Denver Broncos Announce Better Wifi At Mile High

DENVER (CBS4) – Connecting to the internet should be easier for thousands of people who visit Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos and Verizon Wireless announced a $6 million wifi renovation at the stadium.

That means fans can tweet and post to Facebook and Instagram easier than ever starting this season.

According to a press release by the Denver Broncos, “CenturyLink will provide and power the Verizon Wi-Fi network at the stadium with a full 10Gbps internet connection that has both low latency and incredible reliability through Cisco’s 5Ghz access points.”

In fact, the renovation includes four times as many wireless antennas across the stadium than before.

