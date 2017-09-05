Broncos Injury Report: Butt Starts Out Season On Reserve/NFI List

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have finalized their roster, and they return the same trio of tight ends that combined for just 33 yards a game last year and scored a single touchdown.
But there’s hope that rookie Jake Butt, who is on the Reserve/NFI list, will be back from a torn ACL by November to give the Broncos a big boost.
Butt won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in his senior season at Michigan. He suffered the knee injury in the Orange Bowl. The Broncos picked him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April.
