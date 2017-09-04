Western Fires Cause Denver’s Mountain View To Go Missing

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Something is missing this Labor Day along the Front Range of the Rockies. It’s our view of the beautiful Rocky Mountains!

Thick smoke from dozens of western wildfires settled into eastern Colorado overnight on northerly winds.

In fact a large part of the country is experiencing hazy skies due to out of control fires in states such as California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

The layer of smoke was shallow, only hanging a few thousand feet off the ground. It could be seen from the top of Pikes Peak Monday morning.

The smoke made for some brilliant views of the setting moon and rising sun Monday but it was miserable for those with allergies and sensitive respiratory systems.

Time outside on Monday should be limited and it’s a good idea to keep doors and windows closed until the thick smoke retreats.

A cool front is expected to arrive in eastern Colorado sometime late Monday and it should bring a little bit of relief from not only the heat but also the smoke as winds help clear the air.

