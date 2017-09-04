Man Shot During Englewood Home Invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in critical condition at Swedish Medical Center following an early morning home invasion.
The man, an occupant of a home at 3470 South Lincoln Street, was shot by a male intruder who entered the front door of the residence, according to the Englewood Police Department.
Police were called to the home at 3:04 a.m. Monday.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving. There is no description of the suspect at this time.
A female inside the residence was unharmed.