Man Shot During Englewood Home Invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in critical condition at Swedish Medical Center following an early morning home invasion.

The man, an occupant of a home at 3470 South Lincoln Street, was shot by a male intruder who entered the front door of the residence, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Police were called to the home at 3:04 a.m. Monday.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

A female inside the residence was unharmed.

