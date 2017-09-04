Second Person Dies This Summer In Picket Wire Canyon

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second person has died this summer due to the heat in Picket Wire Canyon.

Picket Wire Canyon is in the Comanche National Grasslands near La Junta in southeastern Colorado.

The Otero County Sheriff tweeted Monday morning that over the weekend there was a heat-related fatality.

It is the second this summer.

The person’s identity will not be released until their family is notified.

(credit: exploresoutheastcolorado.com)

The canyon is known for their dinosaur tracks on the banks of the Purgatoire River, the largest documented assemblage in North America, with over 1,500 prints in 100 separate trackways that extend for a quarter of a mile.

