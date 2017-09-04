Latest Forecast: Another Smoky Day Before Cold Front Arrives

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Labor Day 2017 will be a hot and smoky one thanks to the current upper air pattern over the western United States.

High pressure is bringing in warm air along with plenty of smoke from wildfires burning in places such as California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Canada.

Because of the smoke it will be a tough day for those with allergies and sensitive respiratory systems. The Front Range Urban Corridor is under an Ozone Action Day Alert until 4 pm.

Looking ahead we should see the air clean out just a bit behind a strong cold front that will move in by tonight.

In fact it will knock our highs back nearly 30 degrees compared to the record high of 97 degrees in Denver yesterday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

