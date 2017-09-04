Man Shot, Critically Injured In Home Invasion

Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Englewood, Englewood Police Department, Home Invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was critically injured after he was shot during a home invasion.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Street.

englewood shooting transfer frame 3 Man Shot, Critically Injured In Home Invasion

(credit: CBS)

englewood shooting transfer frame 179 Man Shot, Critically Injured In Home Invasion

(credit: CBS)

In a press release, the Englewood Police Department says an unknown man entered a home through the front door and shot a male occupant inside.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was take to the hospital in critical condition. There was a woman inside the home at the time, too, but she was not injured.

A male suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but there is no further description available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch