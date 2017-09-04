Man Shot, Critically Injured In Home Invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was critically injured after he was shot during a home invasion.
It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Street.
In a press release, the Englewood Police Department says an unknown man entered a home through the front door and shot a male occupant inside.
The victim, a man in his fifties, was take to the hospital in critical condition. There was a woman inside the home at the time, too, but she was not injured.
A male suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but there is no further description available.