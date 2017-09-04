‘Extreme Behavior’ Reported At Big Red Fire Burn Area

&By Matt Kroschel

CLARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A fast-moving wildfire continues to grow in Routt County, adding to the hazy skies across Colorado.

The Big Red Fire in northwestern Colorado is now listed at 800 acres.

It ignited three weeks ago after a lightning strike, but on Monday it was presenting firefighters with what was described as “extreme behavior.”

A community meeting will be held Monday at 7 p.m. to provide residents with some new information from fire managers.

(credit: Routt National Forest)

The meeting will be held at the North Routt Fire Protection District Fire Station #2. The Fire Station is located at 61915 County Road 129 in Clark.

(credit: Routt National Forest)

Officials say the fire started in the Big Red Park area of northern Routt County.

On Sunday, officials say an unauthorized drone flew over the area and forced firefighters to ground their air attack due to safety concerns. Drones are not allowed near wildfires.

