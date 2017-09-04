Animal Adventure Park Updates Taj’s Condition On Last Day Of Season

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – On the final day of their summer season, the Animal Adventure Park updated their fans on how Tajiri the giraffe is doing.

According to the park’s Facebook page, Taj “is now standing just over 9′ tall and well over 475-500 lbs.”

Pictured next to him in the post is his mother April, a full-grown adult giraffe.

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

april giraffe baby Animal Adventure Park Updates Tajs Condition On Last Day Of Season

(credit: Animal Adventure Park / Facebook)

Tajiri’s name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili.

The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton. They opened for the summer season on Monday, May 15.

They will move to their fall hours, effective after Labor Day, which are Friday to Sunday only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Oct. 22, when they close for the winter.

