Watch: Peyton Manning Sings On Stage With Dierks Bentley

Arapahoe County, Dierks Bentley, Fiddler's Green Ampitheatre, Greenwood Village, Peyton Manning

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning may be considering a career in the music industry.

Saturday night at Fiddler’s Green Ampitheatre, Manning got up on stage with country music star Dierks Bentley.

Manning and Bentley are friends, so it’s not unexpected. Recently, the two were out fishing together, with Bentley joking in an Instagram post if he should tell Manning about the mama bear and her cubs pictured behind him.

