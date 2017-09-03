Dog Saved As Family’s Home Destroyed In Fire

PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A family’s home was destroyed when a fire was sparked Saturday afternoon east of Colorado Springs.

Firefighters from several agencies responded after people nearby saw smoke and called 911.

No one was home at 5240 Whiting Way when it started just after 5 p.m.

When conditions changed, firefighters were forced outside to battle the fire.

“There was a report that we may have had some structural failures, so they came back to do what they call a ‘defensive attack,’ so hitting it from the outside,” said Robin Widner with the Falcon Fire Protection District.

Firefighters saved a dog from the backyard during the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

