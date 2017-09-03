Latest Forecast: Hot, Hazy and Smoky

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have a ridge of high pressure locked in place over the western half of the nation. This is doing two things for our Sunday weather pattern in Colorado. The first is the heat! Temperatures across the state will be zooming up , way above normal for this time of year! In fact, over the eastern plains highs will rise into the 90s and 100s during the afternoon.

The record high for Denver is 95 degrees set in 1995. It looks like the Front Range will warm up enough to break that record. I am forecasting 97 degrees and if that happens not only will it be a new record high for the date but, it will tie the all time record high for September.

The second issue is the smoke and haze that has been flowing in from the wildfires burning in the west and north-west from California up into Montana. The haze will not be as thick as it was on Saturday, but, will still be streaming in. This will keep the air quality poor with an ozone action alert and conditions unhealthy for individuals with breathing problems.

There is a cold front expected Monday night that will help clear the air and cool temperatures down. This will also give the mountains and the eastern plains a slight chance for a late day storm on Monday. Behind the front on Tuesday temperatures will take a dramatic drop into the 60s and 70s over eastern Colorado.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!