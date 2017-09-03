Jason Aldean’s Unborn Son Already Looks Like A Country Rebel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Radio.com) – Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting a baby boy. And a 3D sonogram revealed that they might be getting a kid with some attitude.

In what could be mistaken for a smoky bar room, the infant poses for the camera with his middle finger outstretched.

gettyimages 539151382 1 Jason Aldean’s Unborn Son Already Looks Like A Country Rebel

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The proud dad posted, “This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a bada–!!! #johnnycashspirit #liloutlaw.”

The hashtag references the iconic shot of country legend Johnny Cashflipping the bird to a photographer.

Check out sonogram below.

This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a badass!!! #johnnycashspirit 🖕🏼#liloutlaw

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

