Jason Aldean’s Unborn Son Already Looks Like A Country Rebel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Radio.com) – Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting a baby boy. And a 3D sonogram revealed that they might be getting a kid with some attitude.
In what could be mistaken for a smoky bar room, the infant poses for the camera with his middle finger outstretched.
The proud dad posted, “This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a bada–!!! #johnnycashspirit #liloutlaw.”
The hashtag references the iconic shot of country legend Johnny Cashflipping the bird to a photographer.
Check out sonogram below.