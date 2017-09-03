2 Injured When A Car And Motorcycle Collide

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were injured when a car and motorcycle collided in El Paso County.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday near Highway 85 and Carson Boulevard.

An officer was nearby and saw it all happen.

(credit: CBS)

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours for the investigation, but have since reopened.

No word on what caused the crash, but drugs and alcohol are not currently suspected.

The conditions on the injured people have not been released.

