Frontier Airlines Fined Again

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines is getting fined again.
This is the second time in less than two months the Denver-based carrier has had to pay up.
The Department of Transportation says Frontier bumped passengers without giving them required information about compensation.
They’ll have to pay $40,000.
Back in July, Frontier was fined $400,000 for bumping passengers and not properly helping disabled passengers.
Frontier says it has already updated its outdated procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.