Frontier Airlines Fined Again

Filed Under: Department Of Transportation, Frontier Airlines

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines is getting fined again.

This is the second time in less than two months the Denver-based carrier has had to pay up.

The Department of Transportation says Frontier bumped passengers without giving them required information about compensation.

frontier fines 6vo transfer frame 0 Frontier Airlines Fined Again

(credit: CBS)

They’ll have to pay $40,000.

Back in July, Frontier was fined $400,000 for bumping passengers and not properly helping disabled passengers.

RELATED: Frontier Announcement Means DIA Will Have To Expand Its Capacity

Frontier says it has already updated its outdated procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch