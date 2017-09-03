Dino Mania Hits Denver Museum Of Nature And Science

DENVER (CBS4) – Dinosaur mania has taken over the Front Range.

Crews unearthed the remains of a triceratops while working on Thornton’s new police station last week.

Saturday, many got to see the dino first-hand.

It was on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where paleontologists were in the lab examining the bones.

The dig team has uncovered bones from the dinosaur’s nose to its tail.

The museum says it is likely the most complete triceratops found in the area.

The museum hopes to finish the dig in the next few days, but if more bones keep popping up it could take longer.

