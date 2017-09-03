Colorado Company Needs Your Help In Hurricane Harvey Cleanup

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Digital Globe wants your help to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.
They’re the company behind many of the images used on a Google Maps.
Digital Globe has released dozens of satellite images taken before and after the storm.
Now they’re asking people to comb through the pictures and tag things like washed out bridges, flooded buildings, and piles of debris.
That information will then be used by the Texas Department of Transportation as they start the long cleanup and rebuilding process.