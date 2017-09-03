Detective Pain-Free For First Time A Year After Being Shot

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a year since Detective Dan Brite was shot and nearly killed in a shootout with a suicidal man.
Doctors at the time gave him just a one percent chance of survival.
His recovery has not been easy, but Brite says he is pain free for the first time since the shooting.
Saturday, his family, friends, and brothers and sisters in blue had a barbecue at Parker Adventists Hospital, where Brite was treated, to celebrate.
Brite has been cleared to return to work part time, working on background investigations, even flying drones for the sheriff’s office.
“That’s what, for me, helped me personally, because I’m not sitting at home. I’m keeping my mind busy,” Brite said. “I’m still contributing to my fellow brothers and sisters, and am contributing to the community. That is what I loved, and can never see myself doing anything different.”
With the help of robotic legs donated by Home Depot, Brite hopes to walk again and get back to work full time.